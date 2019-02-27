WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
McMorris Rodgers, Herrera Buetler join Dems in Trump vote

Posted 9:25 AM, February 27, 2019

President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) pose for a photo before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Two of the three Republicans in Washington’s congressional delegation joined every Democrat in the U.S. House in voting to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the southern border.

The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday passed the resolution, which would block Trump’s attempt to fund a wall on the border, 245-182.

The Seattle Times reports that Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, were two of just 13 Republicans to side with Democrats, in opposition to Trump. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, voted with most Republicans to allow Trump’s emergency declaration.

Both congresswomen said they supported Trump’s push for a wall, but were voting to preserve the powers delegated to Congress.

