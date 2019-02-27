Lakewood restaurant closes for cleaning after suspected norovirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Health officials have temporarily closed a Lakewood restaurants after several people who ate there got sick.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is working with California Tacos, 14818 Union Ave. SW, on a suspected norovirus outbreak. The restaurant is closed for at least 24 hours so crews can clean and disinfect. The health department closed the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Three people in the same group but from separate households reported norovirus-like symptoms Tuesday after they ate at the restaurant Sunday.

At least two restaurant employees also reported being ill between Wednesday (Feb. 20) and Saturday. They will get tested for norovirus.

POSSIBLE NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK: We closed a restaurant in Lakewood this afternoon after three people who ate there Sunday got sick. California Tacos will be closed at least 24 hours while we investigate and the staff sanitizes. We'll post updates here ➡️ https://t.co/t49vIt4mfk pic.twitter.com/5NPXSTl3j1 — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) February 27, 2019

Norovirus is highly contagious. It can cause diarrhea and vomiting, often at the same time. Symptoms typically last a day or two. It is the same virus you often hear about on cruise ship outbreaks.

In addition to cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant, staff will throw out all ready-to-eat foods like vegetables, bread, and cheese.

If you ate at California Tacos and became ill, officials ask that you contact the Health Department at food@tpchd.org, report your illness online, or call (253) 798-4712.