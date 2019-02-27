Lakewood restaurant closes for cleaning after suspected norovirus outbreak

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
Posted 5:51 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, February 27, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Health officials have temporarily closed a Lakewood restaurants after several people who ate there got sick.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is working with California Tacos, 14818 Union Ave. SW, on a suspected norovirus outbreak. The restaurant is closed for at least 24 hours so crews can clean and disinfect. The health department closed the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Three people in the same group but from separate households reported norovirus-like symptoms Tuesday after they ate at the restaurant Sunday.

At least two restaurant employees also reported being ill between Wednesday (Feb. 20) and Saturday. They will get tested for norovirus.

Norovirus is highly contagious. It can cause diarrhea and vomiting, often at the same time. Symptoms typically last a day or two. It is the same virus you often hear about on cruise ship outbreaks.

In addition to cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant, staff will throw out all ready-to-eat foods like vegetables, bread, and cheese.

If you ate at California Tacos and became ill, officials ask that you contact the Health Department at food@tpchd.orgreport your illness online, or call (253) 798-4712.

