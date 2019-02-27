Inslee expected to announce 2020 presidential run this week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to enter the 2020 presidential race by the end of the week, two sources with knowledge of his decision confirmed to Q13 News.

Inslee previously told NBC News this week that an announcement was imminent, and made it clear that he had made up his mind.

Earlier this month, Inslee told Q13’s Brandi Kruse that he was “pleased with the reception” he’s received about his potential candidacy.

Here is my full exchange with @GovInslee about getting a tighter timeline for his #2020 decision. Two key points: He's actively looking for a Democrat to run for governor in his place, and says he's "pleased" with feedback he's received about a presidential run. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/2l2Y5nr5E9 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 8, 2019

“It seems like there is substantial interest in having a president who will embrace a clean energy future, and who will not be a climate change denier,” he said. “I think we need a nominee in that regard, so we’ll make the right decision at the right time.”

Jamal Raad, a private spokesperson for Inslee, declined to provide official comment on Wednesday about when an announcement could be expected and what that announcement would be.