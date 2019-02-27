Idaho ski resort closes due to TOO MUCH SNOW

Idaho’s rural mountain towns have been hit hard by several feet of snow this month— so much snow, in fact, that one ski area was forced to close while workers try to dig out equipment and make the slopes safe for skiers.

The Soldier Mountain ski resort near the small town of Fairfield reported that it would be closed Thursday because of too much snow. The ski area could receive another foot of snow this week.

The National Weather Service says weather spotters in the small town of Featherville have reported 60 inches (1.52 meters) of snow since Feb. 22.

The mountain town of Stanley became marooned Wednesday after all three highways leading to the town were closed because of drifting snow, avalanches and the risk of more slides.