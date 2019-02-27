Colder than average temperatures could continue through mid-March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cold weather continues.

New models show colder than normal through the 11th of March -- and probably beyond.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and cold, but there will be some snow showers. The best places for snow would be the foothills, the Hood Canal and South Sound.

Anyone can “see” snow, but no real accumulation is expected. There will even be a few cold rain showers for the metro area.

Thursday looks similar -- mostly dry and cold but with a few flurries here and there.

Can you guess the weekend forecast? That's right. Cold and mostly dry.

Check in with Q13 to see if the models change and snow chances increase.

