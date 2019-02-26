Q13 News is all local, all morning this week in Olympia

Olympic Flight Museum a hands-on history lesson for visitors

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Dedicated to preserving and showcasing vintage aircraft, The Olympic Flight Museum is a non-profit organization that opened in 1998.

They take pride in presenting their history in a fun, educational and entertaining way.

Olympia native Ken Collins serves as the executive director of the museum that houses several aircrafts, none of which have barriers.

“There’s nothing that’s going to stop you from touching them," he says.

Visitors are encouraged to take a hands-on approach to history and making the experience educational.

The museum currently has three displays that families can actually get into. Visitors will see several World War II fighters, an L-39 jet, and even a replica aircraft from the Japanese movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!”

The Olympic Flight Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. Admission for adults is $7 with discounts for seniors and, of course, military and first responders.

