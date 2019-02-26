Q13 News is all local, all morning this week in Olympia

Museum shows newly discovered Galloping Gertie footage

Posted 10:49 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, February 26, 2019

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- On Tuesday, people in Gig Harbor got to see rare footage of the narrows bridge Galloping Gertie falling down.

The collapse happened  Nov. 7, 1940 during heavy winds.

A film was shown at the Harbor Museum Tuesday showing the collapse from the Gig Harbor side. Most of the footage of the collapse was taken from the Tacoma side.

The Tuesday screening attracted a sold out crowd.

The News Tribune reports that the museum's long-term goal is to put the footage on a video monitor in the Narrows Bridge display.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.