Museum shows newly discovered Galloping Gertie footage

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- On Tuesday, people in Gig Harbor got to see rare footage of the narrows bridge Galloping Gertie falling down.

The collapse happened Nov. 7, 1940 during heavy winds.

A film was shown at the Harbor Museum Tuesday showing the collapse from the Gig Harbor side. Most of the footage of the collapse was taken from the Tacoma side.

The Tuesday screening attracted a sold out crowd.

The News Tribune reports that the museum's long-term goal is to put the footage on a video monitor in the Narrows Bridge display.