Did Federal Way bus its homeless to Seattle?

SEATTLE -- It’s a story passed down through generations: Cities, desperate to do-away with street dwellers, purchase the homeless one-way tickets to social service paradise: Seattle (or “Freeattle,” as the tale goes).

The rumor has long been circulated among police officers and journalists, but never proven – until now?

On Monday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan shared her disappointment with a neighboring city that allegedly shipped its homeless elsewhere during the recent bout of winter weather.

“We had an extraordinary effort during the snowy season, the 10 days, to bring people inside,” Durkan said during a briefing with the media. “Not all of the cities in our region were either able or willing to do that. For example, there was one local city whose response to the snow was to authorize $1,000 in bus tickets to Seattle because they knew we had shelters. We can’t have that.”

The city in question? Federal Way.

In a Facebook post on February 8, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell indeed wrote that he’d authorized the spending.

“I've also authorized up to $1,000 in emergency spending on bus passes to get people to a shelter in Seattle, the only place in King County that has guaranteed not to turn anyone away,” he wrote.

Mayor Durkan used the post to reiterate previous calls for a more regional effort to address homelessness.

“We need to have a regional response where we are pulling together; where people can be served in the communities they live; and where people believe that we can do the most we can to move people from experiencing homelessness into long-term housing, and just as importantly to make sure that we can get people the services they need particularly in the area of behavioral health, mental health and addiction services.”

It's not clear how many people experiencing homelessness took Federal Way up on its offer for free bus fare to Seattle, or whether those individuals ultimately returned. A call to Mayor Ferrell's office Tuesday was answered by an assistant, who passed along a request for a follow-up interview.