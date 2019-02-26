A mostly dry, cold and gusty week ahead thanks to strong winds from Canada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Our cold weather pattern continues into March.

Tuesday morning will feel colder with that strong wind from Canada.

There is a little moisture south of Seattle, and it is bringing some light snow to the eastern counties and the mountains.

The overall forecast calls for dry weather, but since it is cold enough to snow anyone can see snow from time to time.

The best places for new snow this week would be the Eastside foothills and the Hood Canal. The passes get snow too.

Tuesday - Thursday will be cold enough at night for icy roads, so please drive with care.

The main forecast for the remainder of the week is cold and dry for all.