21-year-old man dead after shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. – A Seattle man was shot in the chest and died at the scene in Everett Monday night.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 10:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 10600 block of 32nd Drive SE.

The victim, a 21-year-old Seattle man, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was visiting the home where the shooting happened and got into a fight with the homeowner, a 47-year-old Everett man.

Three other adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The adults who were there when the shooting happened remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Deputies said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.