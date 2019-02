FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was hospitalized Monday after being shot in a Federal Way library parking lot.

The shooting was reported at about 6:40 p.m. at the library on S. 320th Street.

The Federal Way Police Department says the woman was shot while in a vehicle in the library parking lot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated