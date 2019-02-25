Skier dies after falling into Mount Hood tree well

Posted 6:43 AM, February 25, 2019, by

Mt. Hood (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Timberline Lodge spokesman says a skier has died after falling into a tree well on Mount Hood.

The Oregonian reports the 42-year-old man was skiing with a friend when he fell into the tree well on Saturday.

Timberline Lodge spokesman John Burton says efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The skier’s name was not immediately released.

Tree wells are areas of loose snow around tree trunks that can suffocate people who fall into them. They are considered most dangerous after periods of heavy snowfall.

