Seahawks legend Jim Zorn named coach of Seattle’s new XFL team

SEATTLE — Legendary Seattle Seahawk Jim Zorn will be the head coach and general manager of Seattle’s new XFL team.

The XFL, a controversial professional football league that lasted for one year in 2001, announced the league’s rebirth in December. Seattle will be part of the revamped league, with a team playing at CenturyLink Field.

“We’re gonna have real names on the backs of jerseys.” -New Seattle XFL Coach Jim Zorn pic.twitter.com/kZZUG8IouL — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) February 25, 2019

“We’ve overjoyed to be here in Seattle today – especially excited to be here at CenturyLink Field – one of the iconic venues in the NFL and MLS,” said XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck at a news conference Monday.

“I watched Jim Zorn play for the Seahawks, an expansion franchise, and I was totally captivated with his style of play,” said Luck. “He was innovative. He was creative. He did all those things as a player that we want to do as a league.”

Zorn was quarterback for the Seahawks for the team’s first eight seasons. He also served as the quarterbacks’ coach for Seattle from 2001 – 2007.

Billed as a rawer version of football, the original iteration had fewer rules regulating safety, and encouraged hard hits. Though it came into being with a lot of fanfare, the XFL quickly folded after poor television ratings.

The league’s founder, Vince McMahon, is the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, a wrestling entertainment company.

But the league is back. The XFL will have a 10-week regular schedule, 45-man active rosters and two semifinal playoff games. According to a release, the league will prioritize “fast-paced games with fewer play stoppages and simpler rules.” It will also cater to families looking for affordable ticket options.

Games will start the weekend of February 8 in 2020.

No name for the Seattle team has been released, and other details such as how much tickets would cost weren’t immediately available. The other cities in the league are:

• Dallas – Globe Life Park

• Houston – TDECU Stadium

• Los Angeles – StubHub Center

• New York – MetLife Stadium

• St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

• Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

• Washington, DC – Audi Field