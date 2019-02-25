Police: Bicyclist killed in Rainier Beach hit and run

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a man died Monday after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue S. Police say the driver of a white sedan hit the bicyclist and then fled.

Witnesses reported that the man was hit by the southbound vehicle while he was attempting to cross Rainier Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Detectives are searching for a white sedan with “extensive damage” on its front end and windshield, according to a release.

The man’s identity was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated