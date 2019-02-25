Man in critical condition after shooting at Tacoma motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting at a motel in Tacoma overnight.

Tacoma Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Pacific Lodge.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man got into an argument and physical altercation. Both men were on the ground when the 28-year-old shot the 25-year-old.

The victim was taken to Tacoma General Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody, but the DA's office will review the case for possible charges.

Tacoma Police have not released any additional information about the shooting. Check back for updates.