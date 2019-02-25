High-profile collisions prompt emphasis patrol at I-5, SR-16 interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- WSP will be conducting emphasis patrols in and around the I-5/SR-16 interchange starting Monday.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the increased patrols are in response to high-profile crashes that have happened in the busy construction zone in recent months.

From today through March 1, troopers will focus on speed, left lane violations, distracted driving, following too close, seatbelts, unsafe lane changes, and aggressive driving between I-5 (north and southbound) from SR-512 to the King-Pierce County line.

“Anytime there is ongoing construction, drivers need to use extra caution and be more aware of their surroundings. We are asking drivers to slow down, put their cellular phones down, and focus on their driving," Capt. Thomas Foster, the commander of the Commercial Vehicle Division, said.

Drivers who drive vehicles more than 10,000 pounds, or with trailers, are prohibited from driving in the left lane when there are three or more lanes on limited access state routes and interstates, according to WSP.

There will be an additional unannounced emphasis in the future.

