10-year-old Bothell boy among two killed in crash near White Pass summit

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 10-year-old boy from Bothell was one of two people killed in a head-on collision that happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 12 in Lewis County.

According to WSDOT, the crash happened about 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 12 at milepost 141, 10 miles west of the White Pass summit.

The Olympian reports that a woman from London, England, was driving east in an SUV when she reportedly crossed the center line and crashed into another SUV. According to the newspaper, the London woman, Jonna R. Rane, died at the scene. Ten-year-old Stephen J. Rane of Bothell also died at the scene, according to the Lewis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Six others were hurt in the crash, The Olympian reports, including five children from 4-13 years old who were taken to a Tacoma hospital and a 36-year-old Selah woman who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.