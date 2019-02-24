× Southbound I-5 blocked after driver hits WSDOT truck, several cars in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked in Lynnwood Sunday morning after a suspected DUI driver hit a snow plow, then crossed a median and hit several other cars in opposing lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the driver hit a WSDOT vehicle, which was treating northbound lanes near 164th St. SW, before crossing into southbound lanes and hitting more cars.

Several people are being treated for serious injuries. The exact number of people involved in the crashes has not been released.

Weather is not believed to have played a role in the crash.

The causing driver is in custody and suspected of impaired driving, according to investigators.

Southbound lanes were blocked for several hours, with all southbound traffic being diverted off the interstate at 128th St. SW.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.