Everett Silvertips goalie Dustin Wolf and captain Connor Dewar joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on 'Q It Up Sports' Sunday night to talk about the end of the regular season and the upcoming postseason. The Tips are closing in on a third straight U.S. Division Championship and have the most points in the Western Conference.

Wolf also talked about filling the shoes of Carter Hart, who has had success this year as a rookie for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Interview above.