Man dies in Ballard area house fire

SEATTLE -- Seattle Fire Department said one man has been found dead after a house caught fire tonight in the Ballard neighborhood.

Seattle fire officials said they got a call around 7 p.m. that a home near the 2800 block of 61st Street and 30th Avenue was on fire. They said most of the fire was coming from the back of the home.

Once they arrived they had to call for backup because of the extent of the fire. There were at least four fire trucks on the scene around 8 p.m.

There was one person inside of the home at the time of the fire.

“While fire fighters were conducting a search of the residence, they did find one occupant. They pulled the person out. Unfortunately, he is a fatality. I do not know any other information about the person at this time," said Hilton Almond, a spokesperson for Seattle Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.