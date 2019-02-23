Police investigate hit & run crash in Kent

KENT, Wash. – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Kent police officers responded to the 20800 block 108th Ave SE around 6:00 p.m for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene. The pedestrian has died as a result of his injuries. Preliminary information states the suspect driver is a City of Kent employee and was driving a City of Kent vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was later located and was taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the deceased male or the name of the city employee at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.