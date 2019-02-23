North Seattle neighbors speak out about traffic concerns after man hit and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. - - A man was hit by a car and killed last night in North Seattle near a busy bus stop and now some people in the neighborhood are speaking out about the dangers of walking near that intersection.

“It was really awful. I’m just standing here looking in the street. It’s a horrible way to die,” said Henry Noble, who lives near the bus stop on Lake City Way and 85th Street in north Seattle. A 60-year old man was struck by a car and killed there on Friday.

“I met the man a couple of days ago, don’t know him much but to see him. I think it’s just terrible,” Noble said.

When Seattle Police posted information on Twitter about the accident, people who live nearby commented about how fast the traffic moves on Lake City Way although the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. Other people mentioned the cross walk near the bus stop but claimed some people just choose not to use it.

“Occasionally during daylight hours, I see people dart across the street in order to catch a bus. I would not say it’s chronic right here, quite honestly.”

TRACK - Both Dole and Noble say most people they see use the crosswalk at Lake City Way and 85th Street and last night’s accident just emphasizes how important it is for pedestrians to stay out of the street.

"This is a busy road and it’s just not the type of road for anyone to try to cross,” Dole said.

Buffalo Police have not released the man’s name but Noble says the man ate meals at Faith Lutheran Church nearby. A spokesperson for the church says the man was there from time to time and they were planning to hold a vigil in his honor after his family has been contacted.