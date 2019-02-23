× North Kitsap man arrested on suspicion of murder

SUQUAMISH, Wash. – A North Kitsap man was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held on suspicion of murder.

William Benson Black, 28, was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. in Kingston for the shooting death of another adult male who was known to him.

Around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies and patrol officers from Suquamish Police Department responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 7000 block of NE Tundra Way in Suquamish. Once officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive adult male inside of a 4-door Lexus passenger vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot injuries. The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the victim as 28-year-old Trent Richard Snyder.

Medics from North Kitsap Fire and Rescue administered emergency first aid to Snyder, but later he was pronounced dead.

There are no additional suspects and no further danger to the public, said Kitsap County Sheriff’s in a press release.

Although the investigation is in its preliminary stages, it is believed that both men had a relationship with a 23-year-old Suquamish woman. William Black was the woman’s current boyfriend with whom she has a child. The woman had been in a previous relationship with Trent Snyder and has a child with him.

Earlier in the evening, the three adults and two children ate dinner at a local restaurant. William Black, the woman and the children returned to the residence on NE Tundra Way. Trent Snyder drove to Poulsbo.

While looking through the woman’s cell phone, William Black discovered that the woman had been communicating with Trent Snyder. This upset Black as there had been a similar incident previously between the woman and Snyder with Black discovering the communication relationship.

The woman called Snyder and asked him to come to the house so the three of them could discuss the issue and hopefully resolve it. Snyder agreed.

William Black was aware that Trent Snyder was coming over. Black went into the garage where he stores some clothing, returned inside, then went outside on the front deck to drink a beer. A short time later, Snyder arrived in a Lexus sedan and stopped at the end of the street. The woman reported Black ran toward the vehicle. The woman stated that she heard gunshots and did not know that Black had a firearm in possession, nor did she observe Black fire the gun.

Investigators located three .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway near the Lexus sedan. An additional three rounds of live ammunition were found near the driver’s door.

William Black left the area driving a Honda Civic 2-door vehicle. This vehicle was later found abandoned at a residence in the 8900 block of NE Nature Way, off Parcells Road NE in Kingston.

Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Poulsbo police officers, responded to the area. A Poulsbo officer observed Black emerge from a wooded area on foot. Black was cooperative with the officer’s verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident. During a preliminary search, a Ruger .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found on Black.

An autopsy on Trent Snyder is expected to be performed on Monday. The Kitsap County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

William Black was booked into the Kitsap County Jail at 2:20 a.m. on a charge of murder in the 2nd Degree. Bail was set at one million dollars.

Black is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at 3 p.m. Monday.