Black History Month: Celebrating education in the community

Posted 11:35 AM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, February 23, 2019

SEATTLE --  Dr. Debra Sullivan, founder of Ashé Prep Academy, and Steve Smith, executive director of The Black Education Strategy Roundtable, discussed the opening of a new charter school. They also talked with Q13 News about the actions taken to improve education in the black community.

