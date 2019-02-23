SEATTLE -- Dr. Debra Sullivan, founder of Ashé Prep Academy, and Steve Smith, executive director of The Black Education Strategy Roundtable, discussed the opening of a new charter school. They also talked with Q13 News about the actions taken to improve education in the black community.
Black History Month: Celebrating education in the community
-
Watch ‘Black Panther’ in theaters for free this week
-
Wildfire scientists brace for hotter, more flammable future as Paradise lies in ashes
-
Yearbook photo shows Baton Rouge police officers dressed in blackface for undercover operation
-
This is why blackface is offensive
-
Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell won’t run for re-election
-
-
Nearly 1 in 7 US kids and teens have a mental health condition — half go untreated, study says
-
State bill would require comprehensive sex education in public schools
-
Oscar nominations 2019: Full list by category
-
Sounders FC announces Seattle-based retailer Zulily as new jersey partner
-
Inslee’s budget proposal pumps money into education, but is it enough?
-
-
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
-
If approved, Prop 1 would be one of the largest levies in Seattle history
-
Cornish College in Seattle cuts tuition fees, helping students decrease loan debt