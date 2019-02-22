Tina Squier: Convicted identity thief wanted after being arrested with counterfeit checks

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Tina Squier, is skipping court in Spokane County on an identity theft charge, after detectives say she was arrested with a bunch of counterfeit checks and ID’s in her purse.

She’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

She has convictions for identity theft and drugs.

She’s 32 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds, with red hair you can see she’s dyed pink in the past.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.