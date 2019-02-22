Robert Bowersock: Accused of renting apartments with hot checks, fake ID’s — then destroying them

MUKILTEO — Landlords in the Snohomish County area — listen up: You’re looking at an accused ‘Tenant from Hell.’

Just check out the photos below of all the damage Mukilteo Police say Robert Bowersock caused in his apartment.

Detectives say he rented the place using bad checks and fake ID’s. When the checks bounced and he got evicted, detectives say he went ballistic on the place before leaving it – and this isn’t his first time – as detectives say he has trashed numerous apartments he has rented in Snohomish County since 2017.

“You look at the pictures, you look at the guy and you go, ‘Boy, I hope he’s not renting an apartment in my neighborhood,’ so you take a good look at this guy, because if he comes renting, let me tell you this, he’s using fake ID’s, everything he has is fake,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He lives in the apartment for a while and then the checks start bouncing, so then they evict him, but before he leaves, in this one case he caused $6,000 worth of damage to this apartment and the research shows that he’s been in seven different places, so he’s probably out looking for another place and hopefully you’re not the one renting to him, because this guy needs to be in custody.”

He’s 24 years old and Mukilteo Police say he could be driving a Gray 2010 Chevy Impala, like the one above, with Washington state license plates ARL8843.

If this guy’s your neighbor or renting from you, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to tell Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.