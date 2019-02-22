Permanent daylight saving time proposals advance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two proposals to put Washington on permanent daylight saving time have advanced in the Legislature.

Both would opt the state out of twice-yearly clock shifts, putting Washington out of sync with its neighbors about four months out of the year.

But neither would immediately take effect: One would require approval from voters, and neither would take effect until Congress changes laws currently prohibiting states from observing permanent daylight savings.

The House Government and Tribal Relations committee approved the second of the proposals Friday. A Senate committee approved the other Thursday.

Florida passed a similarly conditional measure in 2018, and another has advanced in California, with advocates citing safety and health benefits.

Bowing out of daylight saving time is allowed under federal law, and Hawaii and Arizona have done so, but the change puts them out of sync with neighbors roughly eight months out of the year rather than four.