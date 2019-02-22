Paula Cantu-Lopez: Wanted domestic violence, car theft suspect sports Four-leaf clover tattoo

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Paula Cantu-Lopez is wanted for skipping court in Yakima County on a domestic violence ‘no contact order’ violation.

She’s also wanted in Toppenish, where police say she’s accused of stealing a vehicle in October.

She’s 23 years old, 5’2”, weighs 155 pounds and has a Four-leaf clover tattooed on her right hand.

Toppenish Police say she was spotted just last week in the White Swan area of Yakima County.

If you know where to find her now, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.