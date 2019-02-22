More lowland snow possible for western Washington

SEATTLE — Yes, we are tracking more snow in the forecast. With temps still well below normal (51/37) we are keeping an eye on lowland snow. I know! I know!

This weekend expect mixed showers through Sunday, like today. Some spots north may see more flurries than rain as well as places to the far south picking up some of the snow.

Sunday night into the overnight hours of Monday is what we are really watching. As many of you know forecasting the PNW weather in snow situations is sometimes difficult/frustrating because of our storm tracks. Air masses can quickly shift/change the path of a system moving through.

Tracking winter weather conditions for this weekend into the work week ahead! I can almost hear you saying "REALLY!?" Yep! Looking at updated models now and this wintry mix just doesn't want to go away. Mixed shwrs early Sun AM. Then a better chance Monday into Tuesday. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/omufan1it2 — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) February 23, 2019

This next one looks like we could start out with snow in the south possibly riding up to the metro area through Monday morning. This could mean some school delays and closures.

What we do know now is that temperatures will stay cold enough to warrant snow should we get the moisture. We also know snow levels remain very low. Winter just won’t give up!

But again, we’ll have a better idea over the next couple of days as we get closer.