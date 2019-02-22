How healthy is western Washington’s real estate market? Economist weighs in

SEATTLE — The real estate market is cooling in western Washington and across the country, but is that a bad thing?

Not according to Windermere Real Estate’s chief economist.

Windermere’s Matthew Gardner visited Q13 News This Morning to discuss the latest on real estate trends. He said the slowdown is “absolutely overdue.”

“You can’t carry on by seeing home prices jump by 8, 10, 12 percent every year. Why? Incomes don’t match that,” he explained. “2019 is going to be a move back to a more normal, rational market.”

Watch his full interview below: