Henry Gomez-Romero: Accused of holding woman hostage for hours, violently assulting her

WANTED IN SUNNYSIDE —

Sunnyside Police say fugitive, Henry Gomez-Romero, is accused of breaking into his estranged girlfriend’s home as she slept, then holding her hostage for hours while attacking, choking and biting her — because she resisted his kisses and hugs.

Prosecutors have charged him with a slew of domestic violence crimes including burglary, assault, unlawful imprisonment, interfering with reporting and harassment.

And, like many abusers, police say he was remorseful about all that violence, leaving her a note the next morning — saying he was sorry.

Detectives say the attack happened last November and Gomez-Romero has been on the run ever since.

Detectives say it’s possible he’s in Texas.

He’s 23 years old, 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding — use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You’ll pocket up to $1,000 if your tips helps lead to his arrest.