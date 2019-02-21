Woman, 2 children injured in rollover crash in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman and two small children were taken to the hospital after their car rolled over in Kitsap County.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, the single-car rollover crash happened before 10:30 a.m. Thursday on State Route 3 near Airport Road.

The female driver and two children were injured and taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

Traffic on SR 3 was alternating to get past the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No further details have been released.

Check our live traffic map here