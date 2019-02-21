Winter sunshine expected Thursday before rain returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A cold Thursday morning should pave the way for winter sunshine Thursday before rain returns just int ime for the weekend.

Thursday's forecast calls for cold, dry weather with what Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley calls "good winter sunshine."

Friday morning starts out cold and mostly dry, but some rain and snow returns. Friday has some snow for the foothills, the Bellingham area, the Hood Canal and the mountains, but the metro should just be a cold rain.

Friday afternoon looks mostly dry except for the mountains. Saturday has a few passing showers and sun breaks with more snow for the foothills and mountains.

Sunday looks snowy again for the foothills/mountains, and the snow levels remain very low. Cold temps will continue next week, so each night and morning can see snow, but most stays on the higher hills and mountains.

Walter says it looks "less cold" as we approach March.