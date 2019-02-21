Washington man faces federal charge of threatening sheriffs

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man in north-central Washington state is facing a federal charge that he threatened to kill sheriffs who are refusing to enforce new gun restrictions.

Sheriffs in a dozen mostly rural Washington counties say they won’t enforce Initiative 1639, the state’s new restrictions on semi-automatic rifles, until the courts decide whether they are constitutional.

Investigators say that drew the ire of 23-year-old Omak resident Jaydin Ledford, who posted several threats on Facebook, including: “I1639 is law. sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me.” They say he also directly threatened Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

State and federal authorities arrested Ledford on Wednesday. He was booked in the Okanogan County Jail before being transferred to federal custody.

According to a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Spokane, Ledford acknowledged making the threats and said he meant them.

It was not immediately clear if Ledford has obtained a lawyer.