Unidentified bank robbery suspects now armed with handguns, detectives say

SHORELINE, Wash. -- King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to identify these two bank robbery suspects.

They robbed the Shoreline U.S. Bank branch inside Safeway on Feb. 8. They gave the teller a note that said, "Give me money or I’ll f*** you up.” Both males appear in their 20's, white and/or Hispanic, both described being as short as 5’06” with thin to medium builds.

They are also suspected of robbing the Fairwood Wells Fargo a few days later. Both of them were armed with handguns.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward if you can identify either of them. If you know his name or where to find that truck, you can remain anonymous. Submit the information at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).