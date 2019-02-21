× Spring arrives early at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

SEATTLE — Spring arrives a month early at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. The smell of fresh flowers, herbs, and gardens fills the Washington State Convention Center through Sunday, February 24th.

Over 20 stunning displays, thousands of blooming flowers and a countless number of presentations from experts will help guide the most advanced gardeners as well as those hoping to bring a little greenery to their small patio spaces and everyone in between.

Some of our favorite picks include the “Container Wars” that happens daily at 11:30a and shows how to create beautiful and practical containers. Also stop by the “Herban Sanctuary” created by Jessi Bloom and ask her about sacred garden spaces. Her display features her take on what Seattle will look like in 50 years.

Tickets to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival are available at www.GardenShow.com.