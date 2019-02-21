Serial burglary suspect sought in Edmonds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Edmonds Police are working to track down a serial burglary suspect after getting reports of more than a dozen burglaries near Woodway High School since January.

Bob Cunningham and his wife went out to dinner Wednesday night only to return and find their Edmonds home was much different from how they left it.

“The window over the kitchen was smashed,” Said Bob. “They got into our bedroom, the drawers were pulled out, and clothes were spread out and everything.”

A burglar smashed their way in through a window and took off with valuables that can only be described as irreplaceable.

“My wife is having hand surgery in a couple weeks and her hand was swollen, so she took her ring off and he got the ring,” said Bob. “We have been married 40 years.”

Police say the burglar, described as a white man with curly hair, has been stealing from homes in the area near the Chase Lake and Five Corners communities in Edmonds for several weeks now.

According to officers, the burglar smashes through windows before taking off with jewelry. In January, Edmonds Police say there were a dozen burglaries reported and in February there were five more.

Thursday afternoon, a resident saw a person matching the suspect’s description jumping a fence in a neighbor's backyard. Police dogs were called out to the area and officers set up a perimeter from W 76th Avenue to 84th Avenue & SW 216th street to 220th Street, but no suspect was tracked down.

For Cunningham, he says enough is enough. He’s now keeping a watchful eye out, and carrying a bat as his protection from this thief targeting his community.

Police are asking homeowners to check their home surveillance cameras for anything suspicious. Their hope is that a clearer image of this suspect will help lead them to making an arrest.

If you have video footage or any information that can help police in this case you’re asked to call the Edmonds Police Department’s non emergency line at 425-407-3999.