Sammamish City Council responds to racist graffiti in Klahanie neighborhood

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- Sammamish Police are investigating after "hateful, racist" graffiti was found spray-painted on several homes in the Klahanie neighborhood.

Investigators have not said what exactly was spray-painted on the homes, but the Sammamish City Council called it a hate crime.

"We want it to be perfectly clear that Sammamish, this community, our community, will not stand for this kind of behavior," the council said in a news release. "Here in Sammamish we are fortunate to have the diversity of races, religions, cultures and traditions that we do – because a diverse community strengthens and enriches all aspects of the lives of our residents, and better prepares future generations to live and thrive in a global world."

The council cited the Seattle Times when noting that King County is home to more than 500,000 immigrants, with one in four residents being born in another country.

"Hate has no place here in Sammamish, or anywhere in our country," the council said. "America is now, has always been, and will continue to be a country of immigrants. That is what makes us great, and what gives us our strength."