Police seek ID of Covington bank robber who fled in red truck

COVINGTON, Wash. -- Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward if you can identify a bank robber at the Bank of America in Covington, or help detectives solve this case. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and then escaped in a red 1998-2003 Chevy S-10 Pickup with an unknown license plate number.

It is a standard cap pickup with a Tonneau cover, a flat rear bumper, no space or windows behind the seats. It has a custom front body panel with a smoke-colored bug guard on the leading edge of the hood and tinted covers on the headlights. The grill trim is painted red and it has custom 5-spoke wheels. It also has dual exhaust pipes extended past bumper.

Detectives have been unable to locate the truck or ID the suspect since the robbery on Dec. 17. Now, they are turning to the public for help. He is described as white, Asian or otherwise light-skinned male, unknown age and approximately 6 feet tall.

If you know his name or where to find that truck, you can remain anonymous. Submit the information at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).