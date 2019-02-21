New PAC backs potential 2020 run by Gov. Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new political action committee has been created to back a potential presidential run by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Officials with Act Now On Climate say they filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, according to a press release.

Corey Platt, a former political director at the Democratic Governors Association — which Inslee was the head of last year — is serving as senior adviser to the committee.

Inslee, who has made climate change the focus of his agenda in Washington state, has said climate change must be a top priority for the next president. Inslee, who is widely expected to jump into the race, has said he will make a decision soon.

The political action committee will not take corporate money and will disclose its donors.