Couple sought in Newcastle storage unit burglaries

NEWCASTLE, Wash. -- Newcastle Police are asking for the public's help to identify a couple who broke into Newcastle Heated Storage on 132nd Place SE on Tuesday.

"While they were in there, they spent several hours going through about nine or 10 different storage units and stole several items from each unit. At least a few thousand dollars' worth of tools were stolen from one unit. Some heavy painting equipment and pressure washers, that sort of thing," said Chief Jason Houck.

The suspects were driving a light gray or pewter colored Hyundai.

"We're not sure what year but on the passenger side rear of the vehicle, there appears to be some pretty heavy damage on the back quarter panel that extends into the door," said Chief Houck.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify either of the suspects. Download the P3Tips App to your cell phone or submit the info online at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.