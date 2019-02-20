× Suspect sought in Lakewood motel shooting that critically injured woman

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Detectives in Lakewood have identified a suspect in a motel shooting that critically injured a woman Friday night.

According to Lakewood Police, the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Best Value Inn on Sharondale Street SW.

Officers found a woman in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are now looking for 43-year-old Franklin Murray in connection to the shooting.

Police said Murray should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to contact him. Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call the LPD Tipline at (253) 830-5064, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit a tip online.