Sounders FC announces 2019 broadcast lineup on Q13 FOX & JOEtv

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday announced its regional broadcast lineup for the 2019 Major League Soccer season — returning to Q13 FOX (KCPQ-Channel 13) and JOEtv (KZJO-Channel 22).

The renewed partnership continues the tenure of Q13 FOX and JOEtv as the regional television home of the Rave Green throughout Western Washington.

“Rave Green and Q13 FOX / JOEtv continue their successful relationship, as JOEtv (KZJO-Channel 22) returns as the dedicated home of Sounders FC.”

The renewed partnership keeps JOEtv as the dedicated television home for all regional broadcasts of the Rave Green throughout Western Washington for the second straight season. In addition to televising all home and away Sounders FC matches to in-market fans for non nationally-televised broadcasts, JOEtv continues to provide both a 30-minute pre-match show and 30-minute post-match wrap-up following each contest. Fans of the Rave Green won’t have to wait long to see JOEtv’s first broadcast of the season, with the regional affiliate carrying Seattle’s international friendly against South American powerhouse Club Nacional tonight at CenturyLink Field (7:30 p.m. PT).

Q13 FOX is also airing two feature-length Sounders FC specials during the 2019 season, in addition to profiling the team during the weekly “Q It Up” sportscast each Friday throughout the year, shown on both Q13 FOX and JOEtv.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Seattle Sounders FC and for the opportunity to bringing a quality broadcast product to the best fans in Major League Soccer,” said Pam Pearson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Q13 FOX and JOEtv. “We’re all eager to begin the season tonight with our first broadcast of the year, and we wish the team luck as it begins another exciting journey toward the playoffs.”

Returning to the booth in 2019 are Keith Costigan, Kasey Keller and Steve Zakuani, who all reprise their roles from past seasons. In his fourth year with Sounders FC, Costigan is once again set to call regional matches for the Rave Green, while maintaining his national duties with FOX Sports. Former MLS Sounders Keller and Zakuani return in their analyst duties, with the former United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper and 2009 first overall SuperDraft selection working alongside a stable of rotating pre-match, halftime and post-match talent. Included within this group is Q13 FOX sports reporter and anchor Michelle Ludtka, in addition to former Sounders Marcus Hahnemann and James Riley.

Seattle’s 2019 MLS season begins on Saturday, March 2, as the Rave Green host expansion side FC Cincinnati in a 7:00 p.m. PT match set to be nationally televised on FS1. Following consecutive years appearing in MLS Cup in 2016 and 2017 – winning the league title in 2016 – Sounders FC reached the Western Conference Semifinals last season before falling to rival Portland on penalties.

— Seattle Sounders FC news release

