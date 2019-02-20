× Free parking in downtown Olympia through end of February

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you’re heading to downtown Olympia, the city is offering free parking!

Through the rest of February, parking will be free at the 2-hour (purple) and 3-hour (green) parking meters (9-hour gray parking meters are not included). The city says after last week’s heavy round of snow forcing people to stay indoors, they’re trying to encourage people to come back out and enjoy the downtown area.

Parking services will be enforcing posted time limits, so they’re urging people to not overextend the two or three-hour stay.