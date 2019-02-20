Cold February continues with ‘low snow’ levels expected through the weekend

SEATTLE -- Although most of western Washington is getting a reprieve from the snow, a few areas saw more accumulation Wednesday morning.
The Strait of Juan de Fuca near Port Angeles, parts of the Hood Canal near Brinnon, and the Cascade foothills all got fresh snow overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon looks dry for everyone in western Washington, but "low snow levels" will continue throughout the month of February.
The cooler than normal temperatures will also continue throughout the week. Highs will be 5-10 degrees colder than normal for most.
