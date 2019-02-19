Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Use of snow blower leads to fight that lands 1 eastern Washington man in jail

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two neighbors fighting in Spokane over where to pile snow left one man in the hospital and the other in jail.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported that 48-year-old Michael P. Jones allegedly attacked a man in his late 60s who had asked him to stop using his snowblower to throw snow on the older man’s property Friday.

The Spokesman-Review says the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault, which he is denying.

Last week saw heavy snowfall in the Spokane area, after weeks of dry conditions.

