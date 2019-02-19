× Two firefighters injured battling fire that destroyed a pair of buildings

EAST KING COUNTY, Wash. – A 2-alarm blaze in East King County Tuesday gutted two buildings and forced the evacuation of a nearby daycare center.

Fire officials at Eastside Fire & Rescue told Q13 News two firefighters were transported to local hospitals with minor back injuries they received battling the fire.

Crews also had to transport water to the fire from a hydrant from nearby Issaquah Hobart Road.

“I just jumped in my truck and came on over,” said Mitzi Cole who operates a business nearby. “By the time I got here flames shot straight up into the air.”

“The entire building was up in flames,” Sandi Cart told Q13 News. “It was huge you’d think it would go out but then it would go up again.”

Cart helped shuttle preschooler kids to a nearby fire station where they were later reunited with family members. She says nearly 50 kids had been evacuated in an abundance of caution.

“Absolute devastation,” local business owner Kristi Slotemaker told Q13 News.

Slotemaker’s cheese business burned in the fire but thankfully firefighters were able to save a precious family heirloom.

“This is the dictionary my great grandfather was given,” Slotemaker said.

And while two buildings appear to be a total loss, people who operate businesses on the property tell Q13 News they vow to rebuild.