× The snowpack’s back, and that’s good news for the summer

SEATTLE, Wash. — A colder than normal February has helped mountain snowpack, which is good news as we head toward the dry summer months.

The statewide snowpack average sits about 90 percent of normal, said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist. Most of the Cascades sit between 85 and 100 percent of normal, she said.

Southeast Washington’s Blue Mountains have more snow than normal, at about 117 percent. The west side of the central Cascades is one of the few areas still lagging behind, at a little more than 75 percent of the normal snowpack.

But overall, heavy mountain snow in recent weeks has really helped the state.

“Last Monday we got plenty of snow in the mountains,” Bumbaco said.

Through late January, most of the state snowpack levels were below normal. A warm December and January meant little mountain snow.

Washington depends on snowpack for agriculture, fisheries, drinking water and recreation, Bumbaco said.

This week is more good news for skiers. The passes are expected to pick up 8-12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. The weekend is expected to be another snow event in the mountains, with possible lowland snow.

Q13 Weather Resources