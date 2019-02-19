Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Post-breakup concierge service for Seattle ‘hopefully in coming year’

Posted 9:24 AM, February 19, 2019

SEATTLE -- Today you can hire a wedding planner, a birthing coach, a life coach and of course a funeral director.

So what about one of those in-between times like a break-up?

Since it's 2019 there is of course help to be hired there as well.

A startup company called Onward is offering post-breakup concierge service to help you move out and much more.

The tagline promises the concierge will ‘guide your relocation and life relaunch.’

The service tiers start at $99 for 10 days of assistance with new housing placement, moving/packing/storage as well as strategies and discounts for self-care like matching you with therapists, counselors or mediators.

The price tag increases with the service levels. Other options include weekly check-ins, personalized neighborhood guides, recommendations for new restaurants bars gyms and even meet-ups to find new friends. They'll even send someone to you on the day of the big move-out for emotional support

Onward launched in New York City on Valentine’s Day and the co-founders said they had plans to expand to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington DC.

So we asked about Seattle and the company replied on twitter saying they hoped to expand here later this year.

