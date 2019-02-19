Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

One dead after minivan, semi collide in Fife

Posted 6:36 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59AM, February 19, 2019

FIFE, Wash. -- One person died and another was injured after a minivan collided with a semi in Fife early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fife Police Department, officers responded about 5 a.m. to a crash on 70th Avenue East.

Scene of a fatal crash in Fife (Q13 News photo)

Police said the believe the minivan, traveling northbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi, killing the 30-year-old male driver of the van and injuring a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the van. The woman was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

The intersections at 70th Avenue East and Pacific and 70th Avenue East and 20th were closed as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.