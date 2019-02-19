One dead after minivan, semi collide in Fife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- One person died and another was injured after a minivan collided with a semi in Fife early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fife Police Department, officers responded about 5 a.m. to a crash on 70th Avenue East.

Police said the believe the minivan, traveling northbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi, killing the 30-year-old male driver of the van and injuring a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the van. The woman was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

The intersections at 70th Avenue East and Pacific and 70th Avenue East and 20th were closed as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.